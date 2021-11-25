Below is this weekend’s list of events. I’m not sure if this is everything since Instagram logged me out of my account and I can’t log back in to continue checking for events. It’s asking me to confirm my number but I’m not getting the code it’s sending me probably because I’m in Abu Dhabi right now. Once I get access to Instagram again I’ll continue looking for more events but in the meantime, let me know in the comments if I missed anything.

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Face to Face II

Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss

Motor Show

KMT: Drag Roll Race

Murouj Souq Market

Friday

Saturday

Operation Turtle: Beach Cleaning Campaign

KMT: Cycling Open Day

Kites Show

