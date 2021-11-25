Below is this weekend’s list of events. I’m not sure if this is everything since Instagram logged me out of my account and I can’t log back in to continue checking for events. It’s asking me to confirm my number but I’m not getting the code it’s sending me probably because I’m in Abu Dhabi right now. Once I get access to Instagram again I’ll continue looking for more events but in the meantime, let me know in the comments if I missed anything.
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Face to Face II
Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss
Motor Show
KMT: Drag Roll Race
Murouj Souq Market
Friday
Motor Show
Murouj Souq Market
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Face to Face II
Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss
Motor Show
Operation Turtle: Beach Cleaning Campaign
KMT: Cycling Open Day
Kites Show
Murouj Souq Market
There will be a festive bazaar at Art Studio Funaitees on Saturday, 27th November organised by Kan Kuwait and Second Chance Charity. Many local businesses, craft makers, and more will be there. The entrance is 1Kd per family, and ther e will be ruffle prizes every 30 minutes. Worth visiting 🎄😊