Below is this weekend’s list of events. I’m not sure if this is everything since Instagram logged me out of my account and I can’t log back in to continue checking for events. It’s asking me to confirm my number but I’m not getting the code it’s sending me probably because I’m in Abu Dhabi right now. Once I get access to Instagram again I’ll continue looking for more events but in the meantime, let me know in the comments if I missed anything.

Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Face to Face II
Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss
Motor Show
KMT: Drag Roll Race
Murouj Souq Market

Friday
Motor Show
Murouj Souq Market

Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Face to Face II
Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss
Motor Show
Operation Turtle: Beach Cleaning Campaign
KMT: Cycling Open Day
Kites Show
Murouj Souq Market