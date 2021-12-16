Spider-Man: No Way Home

The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:
Christmas Thieves (5.1)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (9.2)

Other Movies Showing Now:
Clifford the Big Red Dog (6.1)
Encanto (7.8)
Ghostbusters: From Beyond (7.7)
House of Gucci (7.1)
King Richard (6.8)
Sing 2 (7.2)
Survive the Game (4.7)
The Kindred (6.6)
Wrath of Man (7.1)

Classic Movies Showing Now:
Rocky III (6.8)

The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Antarctica (N/A)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)
Encanto (7.8)
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.