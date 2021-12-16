I just realized that it’s Camel Race season. The races usually take place every Saturday from October to March so if you haven’t been to one before it could be something new and fun to do, plus it’s free. There are also a bunch of other things happening this weekend so check out the list below:

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics

Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi

Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence

Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia

Bazaar Commercial Expo

Hype Festival

BBT Picnic

Terrace at the 360 Mall Foodhall

Friday

Hype Festival

Sailing: Friday Moonlight Sailing

Kuwait Equestrian Federation Show Jumping Tour

BBT Picnic

Terrace at the 360 Mall Foodhall

Saturday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics

Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi

Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence

Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia

Grand Mosque Tour

Treasure Hunt in Al Shaheed Park

Ford Desert Challenge

Hype Festival

Shai Al Doha By Not Necessarily Famous

Kuwait Equestrian Federation Show Jumping Tour

BBT Picnic

Camel Races

Arabic Language Day at The Grand Mosque

Terrace at the 360 Mall Foodhall

As usual, if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments.