I just realized that it’s Camel Race season. The races usually take place every Saturday from October to March so if you haven’t been to one before it could be something new and fun to do, plus it’s free. There are also a bunch of other things happening this weekend so check out the list below:
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics
Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi
Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence
Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia
Bazaar Commercial Expo
Hype Festival
BBT Picnic
Terrace at the 360 Mall Foodhall
Friday
Hype Festival
Sailing: Friday Moonlight Sailing
Kuwait Equestrian Federation Show Jumping Tour
BBT Picnic
Terrace at the 360 Mall Foodhall
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics
Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi
Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence
Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia
Grand Mosque Tour
Treasure Hunt in Al Shaheed Park
Ford Desert Challenge
Hype Festival
Shai Al Doha By Not Necessarily Famous
Kuwait Equestrian Federation Show Jumping Tour
BBT Picnic
Camel Races
Arabic Language Day at The Grand Mosque
Terrace at the 360 Mall Foodhall
Hi Bro,
I am Vikas Verma and you have missed BUGSHA MARKET , ABRAJ PARK – ADAILIYA from 16 to 18 Dec 2021.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXNaqlxDIwF/