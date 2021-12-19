I tried googling for an answer when I wanted to buy a car jack this weekend and couldn’t find anything so if you’re also looking to buy a car jack, this post is for you.

If you want a car jack to use at home when working on your car, the first place you’ll probably check is Ace Hardware or Bin Nisf. Problem is Ace Hardware is really expensive (50KD for a Craftsman car jack) while Bin Nisf didn’t really have anything. Instead, if you’re looking for a car jack one of the best places to go is Al Maroom in Shuwaikh. They have a fairly large selection of jacks and they carry the brand Big Red Jacks. I ended up picking up a 3-ton Big Red Jack for 25KD plus a pair of Big Red floor jack stands for KD10.

If you’re looking for garage jacks, here is their location on Google Maps.