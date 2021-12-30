The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Demonic (4.2)

Joey and Ella (5.9)

The King’s Man (6.8)

Troll: The Tale of a Tail (5.1)

Other Movies Showing Now:

Christmas Thieves (5.1)

Encanto (7.8)

House of Gucci (7.1)

King Richard (6.8)

Pinocchio: A True Story (N/A)

Sing 2 (7.2)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (9.2)

The Kindred (6.6)

The Matrix Resurrections (6.1)

Classic Movies Showing Now:

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (8.8)

The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing Now:

Antarctica (N/A)

Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)

Encanto (7.8)

The Matrix Resurrections (6.1)

Turtle Odyssey (7.2)

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.