It’s supposedly going to rain throughout the weekend but in case it doesn’t there are a few interesting outdoor activities taking place. If it is raining then you can always visit the various art exhibitions taking place. Check out the full list of events taking place below and have a Happy New Year:
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989
Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics
Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi
Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence
Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia
Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist
Seasons Expo – Fasion, Watches & Beauty
Albohayra Farm
Friday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989
Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist
BBT Picnic
Seasons Expo – Fasion, Watches & Beauty
Zahra Farms Wonderland
New Year Run 2022
Pajama Sound Healing
Horse Riding in Seashell
Albohayra Farm
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics
Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi
Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence
Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia
Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist
Grand Mosque Tour
Treasure Hunt in Al Shaheed Park
BBT Picnic
Zahra Farms Wonderland
Into The Stars Trip
New Year Kayaking for Ladies
Albohayra Farm
Sunday
Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics
Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi
Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence
Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia
Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist
Horse Riding in Al Wafra
Zahra Farms Wonderland
Albohayra Farm
As usual, if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments.
Don’t see any fireworks for New Year’s eve. Has it been cancelled?