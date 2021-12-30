It’s supposedly going to rain throughout the weekend but in case it doesn’t there are a few interesting outdoor activities taking place. If it is raining then you can always visit the various art exhibitions taking place. Check out the full list of events taking place below and have a Happy New Year:

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989

Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics

Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi

Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence

Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia

Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist

Seasons Expo – Fasion, Watches & Beauty

Albohayra Farm

Friday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989

Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist

BBT Picnic

Seasons Expo – Fasion, Watches & Beauty

Zahra Farms Wonderland

New Year Run 2022

Pajama Sound Healing

Horse Riding in Seashell

Albohayra Farm

Saturday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics

Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi

Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence

Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia

Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist

Grand Mosque Tour

Treasure Hunt in Al Shaheed Park

BBT Picnic

Zahra Farms Wonderland

Into The Stars Trip

New Year Kayaking for Ladies

Albohayra Farm

Sunday

Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics

Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi

Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence

Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia

Exhibition: Different Stories Same Artist

Horse Riding in Al Wafra

Zahra Farms Wonderland

Albohayra Farm

As usual, if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments.