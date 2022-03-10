The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Shadow in the Cloud (4.9)
The Contractor (N/A)
The Desperate Hour (4.5)
Other Movies Showing Now:
American Siege (3.5)
Blacklight (5.0)
Dog (6.8)
Encanto (7.8)
My Sweet Monster (5.8)
Sing 2 (7.5)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (9.2)
The Batman (9.0)
The Godfather (9.2)
Uncharted (7.2)
Classic Movies Showing Now:
Matilda (7.0)
Mulan (5.7)
The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Antarctica (N/A)
Asteroid Hunters 3D
Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
