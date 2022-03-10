Another slow weekend of events so in case you can’t find anything below to do, you could always visit one of the museums.
Thursday
Exhibition: Seeking Refuge by Amira Behbehani
Exhibition: Backpacking Through Yemen in Times of Peace
KASA Expo 2022
Life Drawing Workshop
Friday
Albohayra Farm
KASA Expo 2022
Kuwait Textile Arts Association Spring Bazaar
Saturday
Exhibition: Seeking Refuge by Amira Behbehani
Exhibition: Backpacking Through Yemen in Times of Peace
Albohayra Farm
Women’s Sports Day
Miseen Scene: The Circle
KASA Expo 2022
Sons of Sinbad Excursion
If I missed anything let me know.
Arkan Kids Fair – https://www.instagram.com/p/CazxRSJsOf8/
Kuwait Textile Arts Association
Spring Bazaar at Sadu House
Friday, 11 March from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/CaRZ7QkMdvi/?utm_medium=copy_link
thanks!