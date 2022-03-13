You’ve probably come across Marvis toothpaste when on vacation somewhere. They usually are sold at concept stores and nice pharmacies and is considered to be a somewhat luxury toothpaste brand. They come in a handful of intense flavors with my favorite being cinnamon. I was always curious to why no one in Kuwait sold Marvis but now I found a place that does called “The Nob Shop” and their prices seem pretty good since they’re all discounted right now.

If you’re a fan of Marvis toothpaste or want to try it, here is a link the product page on The Nob Shop. Link