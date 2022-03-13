You’ve probably come across Marvis toothpaste when on vacation somewhere. They usually are sold at concept stores and nice pharmacies and is considered to be a somewhat luxury toothpaste brand. They come in a handful of intense flavors with my favorite being cinnamon. I was always curious to why no one in Kuwait sold Marvis but now I found a place that does called “The Nob Shop” and their prices seem pretty good since they’re all discounted right now.
If you’re a fan of Marvis toothpaste or want to try it, here is a link the product page on The Nob Shop. Link
That’s too expensive for a toothpaste
How does it compare to regular toothpaste apart from the cool tube design? I hope the luxury bit isn’t only because of its price.
Good packaging and strong and interesting flavors. Just passed by them and picked up 6 flavors, should make brushing my teeth a tad more exciting an experience.
Hmm, I guess for all of that 2.5kd is not bad since I usually buy the 2kd sensodyne lol
well i found out yesterday while picking up my order that the reason the toothpaste are currently 50% off and cheaper than abroad is because he’s no longer getting more and is clearing out his stock.
My 75ml sensodyne costs like 2kd. This is 85ml for 2.5 so not far off
Does it come with a hot dental assistant?
It’s only 2.5kd toothpaste!!
Have you tried regenerate? I tried both but I like that regenerate is sparkly and has a minimalist design.
Nope don’t think I’ve come across it