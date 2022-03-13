A Redditor recently posted about their experience at the Kuwait Center For Mental Health, (formerly Kuwait Psychiatric Hospital) and it was very positive in their experience.

According to them, the staff were very patient and professional, they were also very understanding and discrete. Patient privacy is paramount to them and whatever happens at the center stays in the center. They have a suicide watch department as well and provide sedatives if needed. More importantly, the center is available for everyone, expats included.

You can read more about their experience here and if you ever need help, here is the location of the center on Google Maps. They don’t seem to have a website but their Instagram account is @kcmhofficial and their phone number is 24621770.