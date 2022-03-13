A Redditor recently posted about their experience at the Kuwait Center For Mental Health, (formerly Kuwait Psychiatric Hospital) and it was very positive in their experience.
According to them, the staff were very patient and professional, they were also very understanding and discrete. Patient privacy is paramount to them and whatever happens at the center stays in the center. They have a suicide watch department as well and provide sedatives if needed. More importantly, the center is available for everyone, expats included.
You can read more about their experience here and if you ever need help, here is the location of the center on Google Maps. They don’t seem to have a website but their Instagram account is @kcmhofficial and their phone number is 24621770.
Kudos to the Kuwait Center For Mental Health for their excellent service. More power to them.
The amount of people we need over there ..
I have seen a nurse kick a patient in the ass there
that can’t be true
In the ward, with my own eyes.
That was one nurse who treated patients badly. Others were decent, honest workers.
Moreover, doctors don’t listen to patients and rely solely on thier own opinions.
im sure that guy needed an ass whooping
lol I thought this was going to be another sad post but was pleasantly surprised. Good to know!
I’ve been a patient there for a while now. The psychiatrists are fluent in English, understanding and incredibly caring. As a foreign, I pay 10KD per prescription refill which isn’t much. I refill twice a year. That’s 20KD a year for my medications. I compared it to the original price and I’m saving hundreds of KD’s.
The psychiatrists take their time with you which shows care, I regularly spend about an hour speaking to my psychiatrist. There is no limit as to the amount of times I can see my assigned psychiatrist (it’s 100% free), no prior appointment needed. I was also assigned a psychotherapist (for me, biweekly or once a week, all for free). Again, I’m not Kuwaiti and I get 100% free therapy and regular psychiatrist visits. I only pay 10KD for medications when needed. I’ve seen psychiatrists in the private sector who are also incredible but expensive.
In regards to reputation, it was clarified that everything is confidential. You cannot be a judge or work in the military if I’m not mistaken? I’ve rever come across any issue and frankly, I give them a 5 star review. Amazing qualified doctors abs therapists. Please don’t hesitate to seek help if you think you need it.
I wish arabs treat mental health like the west does. It is not taboo and its not a black or white, sane or insane. It is a spectrum, sometimes we are in a good place sometimes we are in a dark place. Doesn’t mean we are crazy. Just human. People go to a therapist after divorce or traumatic experience. It shouldn’t be taboo. Imagine being an expat and wanting to see a therapist. I am sure that would keep suicide rates down. But i dont think any expat dare think about it.