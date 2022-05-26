The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Room 203 (4.5)

The Last Victim (5.3)

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee (4.9)

Top Gun: Maverick (8.7)

Yakari (6.4)

Other Movies Showing:

Fireheart (6.1)

Firestarter (4.6)Memory (5.6)

Samsam (5.0)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (6.9)

The Bad Guys (7.0)

The Batman (8.1)

The Cellar (5.3)

The Northman (7.5)

The Twin (5.0)

Classic Movies Showing:

Gladiator (8.5)

The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing:

Antarctica

Asteroid Hunters 3D

Ocean Odyssey

Turtle Odyssey

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.