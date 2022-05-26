Below is the list of events for this weekend. As usual if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:

Thursday

Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi

Exhibition: “The Mystic Letters” By Antonella Leoni

Perfumes, Cosmetics & Watches Expo

3rd GCC Games

Musical: MAMMA MIA!

Kuwaiti Women’s Week

Hoop Dreams

Movies at the Park: A Night at the Museum

FILA Opening Event

Friday

Perfumes, Cosmetics & Watches Expo

3rd GCC Games

Musical: MAMMA MIA!

Kuwaiti Women’s Week

Hoop Dreams

Saturday

Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi

Grand Mosque Tour

Perfumes, Cosmetics & Watches Expo

3rd GCC Games

Musical: MAMMA MIA!

Kuwaiti Women’s Week

Trash Hero: Messilah Beach Clean Up

Sea Trip: Sunrise Breakfast Cruise