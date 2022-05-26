Below is the list of events for this weekend. As usual if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:
Thursday
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi
Exhibition: “The Mystic Letters” By Antonella Leoni
Perfumes, Cosmetics & Watches Expo
3rd GCC Games
Musical: MAMMA MIA!
Kuwaiti Women’s Week
Hoop Dreams
Movies at the Park: A Night at the Museum
FILA Opening Event
Friday
Perfumes, Cosmetics & Watches Expo
3rd GCC Games
Musical: MAMMA MIA!
Kuwaiti Women’s Week
Hoop Dreams
Saturday
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi
Grand Mosque Tour
Perfumes, Cosmetics & Watches Expo
3rd GCC Games
Musical: MAMMA MIA!
Kuwaiti Women’s Week
Trash Hero: Messilah Beach Clean Up
Sea Trip: Sunrise Breakfast Cruise
As per comments on insta page this one is not operating still
Perfumes, Cosmetics & Watches Expo
