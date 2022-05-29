Tim Hortons, the popular Canadian coffee chain is making a comeback in Kuwait after closing down all its locations a few years ago. They’re now coming back to the market with at least two new locations, one in Bida’a next to Melenzane and a second in Kuwait City next to Muthana Complex.
The UAE company Apparel Group is the master franchisee of the Tim Hortons brand in the Middle East. They also have a number of other brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Aldo, Jamie’s Italian, Cold Stone Creamery, and Rituals.
Thanks Basel
Most welcome mark :)
They are also opening in mall 30 in abu hasania.
The worst coffee and the nastiest donuts on earth. There is a reason why it closed down.
and there is a reason why they are coming back !
Back with a Baaang !
Im sure you will be the first one waiting in the queue to try their donuts and coffee
I won’t be waiting, and there won’t be a line.
There is no such thing as a non-nasty donut.
You are right they are worst coffee & their food items are garbage. Its even a brand most Canadians dislike. They even failed getting into the massive US market
TBH I’ve never tried their coffee or donuts, but I may give it a shot just for the heck for it.
when is Monoprix opening ?
been forever !
I’ve been waiting too. I keep checking every week and still not open. I was told it was going to open after Ramadan/Eid or on May 18; why is it so hard to open 1 supermarket? 😂
TBH, we’ve faced many challenges along with the way post Covid related to supply chain, labour issues and other miscellaneous stuff that kept popping up. But with all of that behind us, we’re currently doing trial runs and once complete – June it is!
Btw you could follow us on IG @monoprixkwt and on FB – monoprixkuwait :)
Naaah ! I prefer following up with you,
Keep us posted tho !
Sure thing! :)
Monoprix will be opening sometime in June.
Seems the Apparel Group, besides being the master franchisee, are also masters at goofing up.. besides goofing up on Tim Hortons, they also goofed up on Cold Stone
Exactly! Cold Stone Creamery was so awesome…but alas!
Good news to me! Used to drink a “double double” during my time in Michigan
What is that? Is it any good? :D
I used to wonder about it, whenever I looked at their menu.
I like their chilli bowl