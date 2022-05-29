The Avenues mall opened in Kuwait back in April 2007, 15 years ago! I was looking back through my old posts and I think IKEA actually opened there at the end of 2006, before the rest of the mall was open since I posted about my first visit to it.
Over the years Avenues kept expanding and growing to become one of the coolest malls in the region and even the world. It’s one of my favorite places in Kuwait.
I remember when 2nd Avenue was still being built, and the food court was in the same place Fantasy World is in now. I also remember when Office Depot used to be there, but that was after 2007.
I oddly don’t remember that!
And they’ve also expanded to Bahrain which is pretty cool.
Wow 15 years of buying stuff we don’t need and running into people we’ don’t want to see 😂😂
preach 🙌
I don’t know what I would do in Kuwait if there was no Avenues! I just like to go and chill even if I am not buying anything.
the mall is like any Airline targeted to all class of audience:
Phase 1 & 2- Economic Class
Phase 3 & 4- Business Class
Grand Avenues- 1st Class
Welcome abroad!
Aboard
Offtopic, you need to talk about the fact that you like the dude in Halo.
what dude in Halo???
Masterchief in the new Paramount Halo TV series
ohhh you mean look like. I just saw, and yeah I can see the similarities!
and remember when the only restaurants were upstairs next to the cinema … TGIF, Pizza Express, etc used to be packed and very shops were even open in Phase 1 … Ikea and maybe Marlboro LMAO
Al Kout > Avenues
🫣
what? no way! Al Kout is too tiny and so generic looking.