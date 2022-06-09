The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Jim Button and the Wild 13 (6.2)
Jurassic World Dominion (6.2)
Other Movies Showing:
Barbarians (4.6)
Fireheart (6.1)
Last Seen Alive (5.9)
Memory (5.6)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (6.9)
The Cellar (5.3)
The Bad Guys (7.0)
The Batman (8.1)
The Northman (7.5)
The Twin (5.0)
Top Gun: Maverick (8.7)
Yakari (6.4)
Classic Movies Showing:
The Last Samurai (7.8)
The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing:
Antarctica
Asteroid Hunters 3D
Ocean Odyssey
Turtle Odyssey
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
