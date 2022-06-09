The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Jim Button and the Wild 13 (6.2)

Jurassic World Dominion (6.2)

Other Movies Showing:

Barbarians (4.6)

Fireheart (6.1)

Last Seen Alive (5.9)

Memory (5.6)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (6.9)

The Cellar (5.3)

The Bad Guys (7.0)

The Batman (8.1)

The Northman (7.5)

The Twin (5.0)

Top Gun: Maverick (8.7)

Yakari (6.4)

Classic Movies Showing:

The Last Samurai (7.8)

The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing:

Antarctica

Asteroid Hunters 3D

Ocean Odyssey

Turtle Odyssey

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.