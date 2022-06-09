Below is the list of events for this weekend. As usual if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:
Thursday
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi
Exhibition: “The Mystic Letters” By Antonella Leoni
Exhibition: ‘The Emir from Poland’ – An exhibition about Wacław Seweryn Rzewuski
Cinema Thursdays at the IFK: Mystère
Windmill Fundraising Series | Ultimate Frisbee Hat Tournament
Friday
The World of Dinosaurs Tour
Workshop: Fossils who am I?
Coffee Sunset – A Cruise with a Musical Performance
Saturday
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi
Exhibition: ‘The Emir from Poland’ – An exhibition about Wacław Seweryn Rzewuski
Grand Mosque Tour
International Aquathlon Championship
The World of Dinosaurs Tour
Miseen Scene Club: Diego Maradona
TrashHero Cleanup – Sulaibekhat Beach
Leave A Comment