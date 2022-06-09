Below is the list of events for this weekend. As usual if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:

Thursday

Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi

Exhibition: “The Mystic Letters” By Antonella Leoni

Exhibition: ‘The Emir from Poland’ – An exhibition about Wacław Seweryn Rzewuski

Cinema Thursdays at the IFK: Mystère

Windmill Fundraising Series | Ultimate Frisbee Hat Tournament

Friday

The World of Dinosaurs Tour

Workshop: Fossils who am I?

Coffee Sunset – A Cruise with a Musical Performance

Saturday

Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi

Exhibition: ‘The Emir from Poland’ – An exhibition about Wacław Seweryn Rzewuski

Grand Mosque Tour

International Aquathlon Championship

The World of Dinosaurs Tour

Miseen Scene Club: Diego Maradona

TrashHero Cleanup – Sulaibekhat Beach