Last week Disney+ officially launched in Kuwait but a lot of people were having issues signing up mainly because they were trying to sign up with the U.S. version of the app. If you’re trying to subscribe to the Middle East version of Disney+ then you need to download the app from the Kuwait Apple Store. Disney+ in our region is structured a little differently than in the U.S. with a different user interface and a different login system that uses a mobile number instead of a Disney ID.
If, like many people, you don’t have a Kuwait-based Apple Store account, then you can still sign up and stream Disney+ the old-fashioned way, from your browser. Link
Also Smart TV app work just fine, but it also requires a mobile number login.
Which smart TV are you using?
How can I change to Kuwaiti store just to download the app? I am on the US store..
You have to create a new account or in the App Store u can change it.
Subscribed and watched 10 hours of Disney+ yesterday.
Can’t wait for Doctor Strange 2.
if we sign up on the browser, can we still us the app? (us store)
Nope, both apps use different logins so if you have a local Disney account you can’t use US app and vice versa
Did anyone download it on their PS4? Can’t find the app in their store yet.
Nice I signed up last week. Have some catchup to do.
Here is the solution to this issue:
I currently have a US Apple account, but I also have a Kuwaiti Apple account…
What I did, was logout from US Apple account, logged into my Kuwaiti account, downloaded Disney+, then logged out of the Kuwaiti account, and back in the US account, problem solved. Now you can watch Disney+ with your Kuwaiti login details
I did this my iPhone and two iPads
For the Apple TV:
Go to settings, add a 2nd user by logging into the Kuwaiti account, and download Disney+, problem solved
Where do you log out from? The iCloud menu in settings? Doesn’t that affect your iCloud stuff on the phone?
Yes, from there
It only effects your contacts, notes, etc., but since its already in the cloud, as soon as you log back in to the US account, everything shows up again
Can I do the same for the other way round cause I have a US Disney account ?
or do I HAVE to get kuwaiti disney?
And you have a Kuwaiti Apple account? If yes, it wont work. The login is setup via phone number and not email (they send you an OTP every time you login)
Fun fact: the content differ from country to country within MENA region. (Encanto is not available in Kuwait, but a friend of mine can watch it in Egypt)
I see Encanto in Kuwait. I think it would be the same content throughout the region.
Loving Disney+ so far; so much to watch!
Matter of time, before someone sends a proposal to ban it in Kuwait as well 🙄
No 4k, no Dolby vision, limited content
Limited content? You’ve either watched everything or have no interest in watching the stuff that’s available. For me, there’s plenty to watch. Besides, they can add more stuff in the future. As for quality, even the earliest Simpsons episodes look good on a HD laptop screen, what more could you want? The problems I’ve had is the UI on the Smart TV (If you want to go to the main sidebar menu after deep diving into a bunch of titles, you’ll have to press the back button a bunch of times and there isn’t an easy way to add titles on both the TV app and browser, you have to click on a title and add from there. Also I still haven’t found my Watchlist on the TV app, but on browser was no problem).
4k is available
I think you should try The Kee app. It has everything.