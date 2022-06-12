Last week Disney+ officially launched in Kuwait but a lot of people were having issues signing up mainly because they were trying to sign up with the U.S. version of the app. If you’re trying to subscribe to the Middle East version of Disney+ then you need to download the app from the Kuwait Apple Store. Disney+ in our region is structured a little differently than in the U.S. with a different user interface and a different login system that uses a mobile number instead of a Disney ID.

If, like many people, you don’t have a Kuwait-based Apple Store account, then you can still sign up and stream Disney+ the old-fashioned way, from your browser. Link