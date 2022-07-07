The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:
Around the World in 80 Days (4.7)
Hot Seat (3.8)
White Elephant (5.0)

Other Movies Showing:
Elvis (7.7)
Jurassic World Dominion (6.2)
Last Seen Alive (5.9)
Minions: The Rise of Gru (7.4)
The Black Phone (7.4)
The Good Neighbor (6.1)
The Reef: Stalked (N/A)
Top Gun: Maverick (8.7)

Classic Movies Showing:
Troy – 2004 (7.3)

The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing:
Antarctica
Asteroid Hunters 3D
Minions: The Rise of Gru (7.4)
Ocean Odyssey
Turtle Odyssey

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.