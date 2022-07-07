The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Around the World in 80 Days (4.7)
Hot Seat (3.8)
White Elephant (5.0)
Other Movies Showing:
Elvis (7.7)
Jurassic World Dominion (6.2)
Last Seen Alive (5.9)
Minions: The Rise of Gru (7.4)
The Black Phone (7.4)
The Good Neighbor (6.1)
The Reef: Stalked (N/A)
Top Gun: Maverick (8.7)
Classic Movies Showing:
Troy – 2004 (7.3)
The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing:
Antarctica
Asteroid Hunters 3D
Minions: The Rise of Gru (7.4)
Ocean Odyssey
Turtle Odyssey
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Everybody cancel all your projects and watch “The Terminal List” tv show
Just watched trailer and added it to my to watch list
Didn’t they release Thor love and thunder?
Didn’t see it earlier this morning on the website not sure if they added it now
wheres the what to do this weekend post :((?