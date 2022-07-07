Below is the list of things you can do this coming holiday week. As usual if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:
Thursday
The Avenues Summer edition
Kuwait Fitness, Food and Nutrition Expo 2022
Scientific Center Summer Festival
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Friday
The Avenues Summer edition
Kuwait Fitness, Food and Nutrition Expo 2022
Workshop: Make Your Own Paper
Scientific Center Summer Festival
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Indoor Karting
Saturday
Grand Mosque Tour
The Avenues Summer edition
Kuwait Fitness, Food and Nutrition Expo 2022
Miseen Scene Club: Easter Parade (1948)
Scientific Center Summer Festival
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Indoor Karting
Sunday
The Avenues Summer edition
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Indoor Karting
Dance Class: Beginners Heels Techniques
Ceramics Workshop: Qahwa Cups
Monday
The Avenues Summer edition
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Indoor Karting
Stranger Things Watercolors Experience
Tuesday
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Indoor Karting
Stranger Things Watercolors Experience
Wednesday
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Indoor Karting
Ceramics Workshop: Mud Mug
Museums to Visit:
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
Exhibitions:
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi
