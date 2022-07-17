And we’re back Post by Mark That was too long a holiday to spend all of it in Kuwait. I don’t think I’m doing that ever again. Related Mark2022-07-17T07:58:37+03:00Jul 17, 2022|4 Comments Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInPinterestEmail About the Author: Mark 4 Comments Calvin July 17, 2022 at 11:12 am - Reply and never come back! Mental health +100 Fuller July 17, 2022 at 11:31 am - Reply genuinely think my mental health took a hit even tho I was busy doing stuff ._. Ed July 17, 2022 at 12:17 pm - Reply Damn ! I thought I was the only one feeling this way. khaled July 17, 2022 at 1:19 pm - Reply atleast you avoided the airport Madness ! Leave A Comment Cancel replyComment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Δ
