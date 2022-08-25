The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Last Journey of Paul W.R. (5.2)
Nope (7.3)
Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet (4.7)
Where the Crawdads Sing (7.1)
Other Movies Showing:
Beast (7.7)
Bullet Proof (6.8)
Bullet Train (7.5)
Fall (6.5)
Jurassic World Dominion (6.2)
DC League of Super-Pets (7.9)
Minions: The Rise of Gru (7.4)
Orphan: First Kill (6.0)
Top Gun: Maverick (8.7)
Classic Movies Showing:
Goodfellas – 1990 (8.7)
The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing:
Antarctica
Ocean Odyssey
Wings Over Water 3D
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
