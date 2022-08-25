Below is the list of things you can do this weekend. As usual, if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:
Thursday
Back to School at The Avenues
Gate Mall Expo
IFK Cinema Night: Illusions Perdues
Kuwait 2022 Open Championship for Ice Hockey
Glass Art: Hot Shop Live Demo
Friday
Back to School at The Avenues
Gate Mall Expo
JACC Concert: Face2Face
Afrobeats Painting Experience
Saturday
Back to School at The Avenues
Gate Mall Expo
Come Play with Us! (Chess, Backgammon and/or Scrabble)
ASCC: Giant Mammals Tour
Trash Tag Beach Cleanup
Qesati: The Science Behind Design
Florist 101 Masterclass
Ceramics Workshop: Qahwa Cups
Cooking Class: Learn How to Make Dumplings
Activities:
Ascend Rock Climbing
Cable Park
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Try Windsurfing
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit:
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
Exhibitions:
Exhibition: Sanad at ASCC
Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi
Any reason for deleting the 2022 list?
What’s the 2022 list?
The online shopping website list thingy for 2022.
or maybe I’m confused and it wasn’t posted?
I only have the 2020 list
https://248am.com/mark/shopping/kuwait-online-shopping-websites-2020-list/