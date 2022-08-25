Below is the list of things you can do this weekend. As usual, if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:

Thursday

Back to School at The Avenues

Gate Mall Expo

IFK Cinema Night: Illusions Perdues

Kuwait 2022 Open Championship for Ice Hockey

Glass Art: Hot Shop Live Demo

Friday

Back to School at The Avenues

Gate Mall Expo

JACC Concert: Face2Face

Afrobeats Painting Experience

Saturday

Back to School at The Avenues

Gate Mall Expo

Come Play with Us! (Chess, Backgammon and/or Scrabble)

ASCC: Giant Mammals Tour

Trash Tag Beach Cleanup

Qesati: The Science Behind Design

Florist 101 Masterclass

Ceramics Workshop: Qahwa Cups

Cooking Class: Learn How to Make Dumplings

Activities:

Ascend Rock Climbing

Cable Park

Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club

Indoor Karting

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Try Windsurfing

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit:

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum

Tareq Rajab Museum

Exhibitions:

Exhibition: Sanad at ASCC

Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi