The new Netflix series starring comedian Mo Amer was released a few days ago and has been getting great reviews. You might know Mo from the popular Hulu series ‘Ramy‘ who is also a creator of this show.
A few months ago I discovered Mo was actually born in Kuwait and lived here till the age of 9. I only found out when he brought it up during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel (embedded below). The only reason Mo left Kuwait was because of the 1990 Iraq invasion.
If you have Netflix and are looking for a new funny show to watch, here is the Netflix page for Mo.
Did you know that apparently MGK (machine gun Kelly) also lived in kuwait for a while?
yeah someone sent me a podcast where he mentions it but had no idea who the guy was lol
Armchair Expert Podcast
May 16
https://open.spotify.com/episode/211gbz27CD9VyX5rvRu3TW?si=Y3NrtQjmTaiUSivggSI30g
Starts at 17:50
Let’s just address the elephant in the room and mention that the dude’s father was tortured by Kuwaitis for being a Palestinian.
not sure where you got that inaccurate information from. His dad was an engineer at KOC, and moved to the USA in 1992 after the war like countless others…
Sowing discord and fomenting dissent between Palestinians and Kuwaitis? Nice try Ben.
It’s not right to assume that every Palestinian in Kuwait was tortured. Most of them were expelled (unfortunately, for all parties involved).