I was going to go try this out before posting about it, but then I found out the place was located in Khiran so that’s not gonna happen. But, if you don’t mind driving to Khiran with friends, there is a place there called Nomad that has Blacklight Minigolf. I’ve tried it in Dubai before and it was super fun although me and my friend were pretty drunk when playing and she hilariously ended up breaking her index finger when she tripped and fell over one of the holes. But even if no alcohol is involved miniature golf is always a fun activity.

Nomad also has laser tag although that’s not something I care for but you might. Check out their Instagram account @nomad.kw and their website for booking is nomadkw.com