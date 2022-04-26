The comedian Mo Amer was on Jimmy Kimmel to talk about his new comedy on Netflix when they briefly bring up Kuwait since it turns out Mo was born here. I know Mo from the show Ramy where he plays the role of Ramy’s Muslim cousin but I had no idea he was born in Kuwait and lived here till he was 9. He only ever ended up leaving because of the 1990 invasion. How random.
The header needs a revision….
His Netflix specials are Hiiiiilarious
Never heard of him. He seems funny i would give him a shot.
He GTFO of here in time.
Everyone is on the waiting list to do that. It is only a matter of time.
I left already last year!