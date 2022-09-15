The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Dead Zone (3.8)

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (6.3)

Ticket to Paradise (6.3)

Other Movies Showing:

Beast (7.7)

Bullet Train (7.5)

Code Name Banshee (3.4)

DC League of Super-Pets (7.9)

Fall (6.5)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (7.4)

Nope (7.3)

Orphan: First Kill (6.0)

See How They Run (6.8)

Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version (8.3)

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet (4.7)

The Harbinger (3.4)

The Invitation (5.4)

The Ogglies (5.1)

Top Gun: Maverick (8.7)

Where the Crawdads Sing (7.1)

Classic Movies Showing:

JAWS – 1975 (8.1)

Jurassic Park – 1993 (8.2)

Shrek – 2001 (7.9)

The Dark Knight – 2008 (9.0)

The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing:

Antarctica

Ocean Odyssey

Wings Over Water 3D

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.