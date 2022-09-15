Unlike last weekend, this weekend is packed with things to do. As usual, if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:
Thursday
IFK Cinema Night: Cléo de 5 à 7
Palestinian Embroidery Workshop
Concert: The Ayoub Sisters
Shlonik Healing Circle
The Urban Market
Art & Dine – September on My Mind with Bedros Andreas
Friday
Concert: The Ayoub Sisters
The Urban Market
Off The Menu Kids Cooking Class: Dessert Bites
Panto Auditions: Wizard of Oz
Saturday
Pet & Paint!
Yoga with Ahmed Elsayed
Fun & Fitness Kids Class with Basta
Sketchbook Session: Theatre and Identity
Back to School Celebration with Amricani Cultural Centre
Off The Menu Cooking Class: Lebanese Home Cooking
Trash Tag Beach Cleanup
Scientific Center Beach Cleanup
The Urban Market
Activities
Ascend Rock Climbing
Cable Park
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Try Windsurfing
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
Exhibitions
Exhibition: Matter of Material – Sculptures from CAP Collection.
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
To Hug by Rita Hassouany
