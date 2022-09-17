The Cage (القفص) a new Kuwaiti series is slated to premiere on Netflix this coming Friday, September 23. This will be the platform’s first Kuwaiti series and will be composed of eight episodes.

The show features several popular Kuwaiti talents including Khaled Ameen, Hussain AlMahdi, Rawan Mahdi, Lamya Tareq and Hessah Al-Nabhan. Ameen portrays a social counsellor who is working with a married couple — played by AlMahdi and Mahdi — to help them better communicate and empathise with each other in an effort to save their marriage. However, as the counsellor helps them rekindle their relationship, he faces struggles in his own personal life as well. source

I tried looking for a trailer but strangely couldn’t find one. If you find it, please leave the link to it in the comments.