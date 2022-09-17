Urban Outfitters the lifestyle brand is opening its first store in Kuwait at The Avenues after opening in the UAE and Qatar. I actually passed by the one in Dubai yesterday and I’ve definitely outgrown the brand but, they do carry a good assortment of vinyl records so if we’re lucky those make it to Kuwait.
Urban Outfitters in 2022?..
Haven’t shopped there since 2014 but OK. Maybe they’ve had a makeover.
They should give it a local twist and call it Turban Outfitters :)
Why? This is not Punjab. We don’t wear turbans here.
Once again Arabs are confused with Sardars.
If that was a joke though then it’s a lame one.
Vinyl records? They haven’t even sold CDs in Kuwait in almost a decade. Besides, it’ll probably cost way too much for anyone to care enough to buy.
Nobody sells CDs anymore it’s not just a Kuwait thing
You can still buy CDs, WTF are you talking about?? I bought a CD back in 2019.
Here’s a listing from Amazon, https://www.amazon.com/30-Adele/dp/B09HVRTMFX/ref=sr_1_1?crid=25OR3COLC7192&keywords=Adele&qid=1663518757&s=music&sprefix=adele%2Cmusic-intl-ship%2C436&sr=1-1
If “nobody sells CDs”, then what do you call this??
🤦🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️ seriously?
You’re the one saying “Nobody sells CDs anymore”, if nobody sells CDs anymore, that means nobody is producing CDs anymore, apart from one artist I know who didn’t release their new album on CD, other artists still do. Here’s a listing from HMV of all the latest CD releases as of 2 days ago,
https://store.hmv.com/store/music/out-this-week-on-vinyl-cd?sort=most_relevant%20desc&quantity=24&page=1&view=grid&categories=format&format=CD%2BAlbum
Also, physical stores that sell music and other media still exist, don’t you ever see them when you travel abroad?