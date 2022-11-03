The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Nocebo (6.6)
One Way (3.9)
Other Movies Showing:
Barbie: Mermaid Power (6.5)
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (N/A)
Black Adam (7.5)
DC League of Super-Pets (7.9)
Detective Knight: Rogue (3.5)
Halloween Ends (5.0)
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (6.5)
Prey for the Devil (5.0)
Smile (6.6)
The System (N/A)
The Woman King (6.3)
Ticket to Paradise (6.3)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Classic Movies Showing:
Good Will Hunting (8.3)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Leave A Comment