The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (7.4)

Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (5.9)

Other Movies Showing:

Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (5.3)

Black Adam (7.5)

DC League of Super-Pets (7.9)

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (6.5)

Prey for the Devil (5.0)

Smile (6.6)

The System (3.6)

The Woman King (6.3)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Classic Movies Showing:

Good Will Hunting (8.3)

The Shawshank Redemption (9.3)

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.