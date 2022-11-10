I’m heading to Riyadh this weekend for the Noor Festival so I’ll be missing out on a couple of my favorite events this weekend, the Fall Festival at the Yarmouk Cultural Center and the BLS Winter Bazaar. If you’re here don’t miss out on them. Let me know if I missed anything:

Thursday, Nov 10

Ali Alghanim & Sons – Padel Tournament

Disney on Ice Presents Mickey & Friends

Melenzane by the Sea

Chinese Cultural Festival

IFK Cinema Night: Comme un Lion

Healing Powers of Cacao

Healing Circle at Art Therapy

Art N Dine: Desert Eyes Painting Experience

Women’s Ice Hockey Tournament

Seoulian and Friends at Bonjiri

Friday, Nov 11

Disney on Ice Presents Mickey & Friends

Melenzane by the Sea

Sailing: Friday Sunset Cruising

Yarmouk Cultural Center Fall Festival

Yarmouk Cultural Center Fall Bazaar

Seoulian and Friends at Bonjiri

BLS Winter Bazaar

Hot Rods & Classic Cars Festival

Saturday, Nov 12

Disney on Ice Presents Mickey & Friends

Melenzane by the Sea

Story Time: The Rabbit Listened

Miseen Scene: You Will Die at Twenty

Exhibitions

Sara Shamma “Age”

Warhol of Arabia by Raed Yassin

Activities

Albohayra Farm

Ascend Rock Climbing

Indoor Karting

Little Jungle

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum

Tareq Rajab Museum