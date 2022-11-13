Videos from Inside Avenues During the Storm Post by Mark View this post on Instagram A post shared by 248AM (@248am) I was only out for a day but I feel like I missed out on a lot of action. Related Mark2022-11-13T08:21:56+03:00Nov 13, 2022|10 Comments Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInPinterestEmail About the Author: Mark 10 Comments Name (required) November 13, 2022 at 8:38 am - Reply WTF? It wasn’t even that much rain (even by Kuwait standards). Mark November 13, 2022 at 10:31 am - Reply yeah but I guess our infrastructure can’t handle heavy rain in a short period of time. Anytime we get a storm warning I move my cars out of my buildings basement to a multi story parking down the street because of the risk of my basement getting flooded. In the past its only gotten ankle deep but there is potential for worse. Eng Khaled November 13, 2022 at 8:40 am - Reply Ahh the amazing construction by the contractor’s in Kuwait. Same one that did the Assima Mall, no issues there? Godsafeus November 13, 2022 at 8:53 am - Reply The conditions of the roads are not great either, funny we read an announcement that said Kuwait is ready for rains in the papers a few weeks ago. Concernedguy November 13, 2022 at 10:21 am - Reply Yes kuwait is ready to get flooded…😁 The Other Ahmed November 13, 2022 at 10:43 am - Reply What materials were used to build this mall? This keeps happening almost every year when there’s a big rainstorm and no one is doing anything to prevent this?? h November 13, 2022 at 11:26 am - Reply Its crazy how only one half of Kuwait felt the insane storm and other half nothing when the country is kinda small In Avenues’s defense I feel like Avenues has been through worse storms over the previous years so something extraordinary happen this time around cause it lasted maybe 30mins only I just hope the restaurant staff at roto who got injured are treated well and get paid from insurance cause they deserve it Name (required) November 13, 2022 at 11:33 am - Reply Injured? How? Did something collapse? Mark November 13, 2022 at 11:46 am - Reply The whole restaurant collapsed sadly https://248am.com/images/2022/11/roto.jpg Bollywood Over Hollywood November 13, 2022 at 2:12 pm - Reply Isn’t that your friend’s restaurant? He’s a good guy. He doesn’t deserve this. Hope his insurance covers it. Leave A Comment Cancel replyComment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Δ
