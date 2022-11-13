The garbage situation next to my house isn’t anything new, I mean, I’ve been complaining about it for over a decade now. But last week I had an interesting interaction with the Kuwait Municipality (baladiya) over it. At one point the garbage overflowed as it usually does due to the limited number of bins, but the garbage men were emptying the bin and leaving the overflowed garbage on the floor. The trash was just lying there for 4 days straight and the stench was horrible, you couldn’t drive by it without having to roll up your windows.
Eventually, I had enough and decided to contact the municipality over their WhatsApp number. I sent them a message at 8:22 AM, it was a photo of the garbage taken from my window and the location pin. A minute later they asked for more information which I replied with.
An hour later (9:36 AM) while leaving my house I noticed there was a baladiya bobcat and workers picking up the garbage and throwing it into the bin. They actually acted on the issue super fast. I wasn’t sure if the whole send a complaint thing over WhatsApp was still active so glad it was. If you want to also WhatsApp the municipality over a problem you have their number is 24727732.
Is 24727732 their WhatsApp no.?
yup
Can’t see it to message them in WhatsApp.
let me check
yup number is right
hi is there a number to complain about potholes. thanks
Is this the same number for road works ? or is there a different whatsapp for that
Thanks
no clue if roadworks falls under them, i’ve only ever used them for garabge
Road works is Ministry of Public Works not Baladiya
Q: How many workers does it take to clean up a street?
A: 1 to drive the Bobcat, 4 to watch and look busy.