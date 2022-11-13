The Belgian football team who are competing in the World Cup later this month in Qatar will be playing their last friendly game this Friday in Kuwait against Egypt. The match is taking place at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium and tickets are currently on sale starting at 10KD.
overpriced
uber expensive, good luck in selling tickets at this price!
I can’t tell if you guys are trolling or what, tickets start at 10KD, how much cheaper do you want them to be??
why trolling?
10 KD for seats up behind the goal.
world cup tickets for group stages are 60 KD for category 1!
Well based on the fact that so many tickets are still available you’re probably right and they’ve outpriced themselves.
On the other hand, someone in the classifieds section is selling two tickets to the world cup Belgium vs Canada game for 100KD if you’re interested.
hmm actually maybe I should buy it.
Mark being like its a banana how much can it cost $10?
Also, Succession have a great one with milk
I need to know if I can take someone whose name is not mentioned on the ticket… dude originally assigned the ticket backed out.
Do stadium staff at Jaber Stadium allow anyone with a valid ticket or do they also verify to ensure an identity match?
Only English broadsheets before they went tabloid and foreign magazines in Kuwait are meant to be that expensive not a soccer friendly. Again, it is possible the organisers were deluded into thinking it was Hercule Poirot in Zamalek- the Opera they were hosting not a football match. Dear God, please forgive them their sins for they know not what they are doing!
10KD is the starting rate. It goes higher. I hope the A team plays for both the countries. Keeping that hope high, I have purchased tickets – desperate to see Courtois, DeBryune and Hazard.