The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Detective Knight: Redemption

Other Movies Showing:

Bed Rest (5.8)

Black Adam (7.5)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (7.4)

Devotion (7.0)

Interstellar (Re-release) (8.6)

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (6.5)

Pil’s Adventures (6.1)

Super Furball 2 (6.4)

The Nutcracker and the Magic Flute (4.7)

The Woman King (6.3)

Top Gun: Maverick (8.4)

Violent Night (7.0)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Home Alone – 1990 (7.7)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – 1992 (6.8)

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.