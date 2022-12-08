Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend, if I missed anything let me know in the comments:
Thursday, Dec 8
Meet Me At The Terrace
WIZARD of OZ – The Panto!
Bazzar Expo
Mirzaam Interior Design Expo
The Magic Of Rob Lake
KMT: Car Open Track Day
Workshop: Graffiti 101 – The Basics
Korean Street Food & Thrifting
Friday, Dec 9
Meet Me At The Terrace
WIZARD of OZ – The Panto!
Mirzaam Interior Design Expo
Sailing: Friday Sunset Cruising
Christmas Market
alo x dar atma
Korean Street Food & Thrifting
The Magic Of Rob Lake
Saturday, Dec 10
Meet Me At The Terrace
WIZARD of OZ – The Panto!
Treasure & Scavenger Hunts
Mirzaam Interior Design Expo
NBK Run 2022
Active Mindfulness: Monkey Puzzle
Kasawalks: Uncovering Kuwait City
U.S. Embassy: Live Public Auction
OTM Cooking Class: Kuwaiti Dishes
ART N FIFA
The Magic Of Rob Lake
Exhibitions
Art Recycle Exhibition
The Divine Agent by Lilia Nour
The Passage by Rouzan Seropian
Activities
Albohayra Farm
Ascend Rock Climbing
Indoor Karting
Little Jungle
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
