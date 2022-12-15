The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Avatar: The Way of Water (8.3)
Other Movies Showing:
Black Adam (7.5)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (7.4)
Detective Knight: Redemption
Interstellar (Re-release) (8.6)
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (6.5)
Pil’s Adventures (6.1)
Super Furball 2 (6.4)
Violent Night (7.0)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial – 1982 (7.9)
Home Alone – 1990 (7.7)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – 1992 (6.8)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
