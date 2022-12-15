Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend, if I missed anything let me know in the comments:

Thursday, Dec 15

International Gold & Jewelry Exhibition

Scientific Center Weekend Activities

Holiday Snow Globe Painting Experience

Makers

Family Fun at The Promenade

Ovo – Cirque du Soleil

A Ceremony of Carols

Friday, Dec 16

International Gold & Jewelry Exhibition

Scientific Center Weekend Activities

Mirzaam Interior Design Expo

Sailing: Friday Sunset Cruising

Makers

Ovo – Cirque du Soleil

Watch Kites

Looksie Market

Road Rush

Raptors in the Desert

Saturday, Dec 17

International Gold & Jewelry Exhibition

Scientific Center Weekend Activities

Treasure & Scavenger Hunts

Makers

Ovo – Cirque du Soleil

Art in Nature

KMT: Drag Open Day – Roll Race

Keshta Ya Salam

A Ceremony of Carols

Storytelling with Bader AlMoulah

Trashtag Sulaibekhat Beach Cleanup

BLS Xmas Bazaar

Yoga & Brunch

Exhibitions

Art Recycle Exhibition

25 O’Clock by Walid Taher

A Retrospective by Abdulwahab Al Awadhi

Visitor of Freedom by Thuraya Al Baqsami

Activities

Albohayra Farm

Ascend Rock Climbing

Indoor Karting

Little Jungle

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum

Tareq Rajab Museum