Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend, if I missed anything let me know in the comments:
Thursday, Dec 15
International Gold & Jewelry Exhibition
Scientific Center Weekend Activities
Holiday Snow Globe Painting Experience
Makers
Family Fun at The Promenade
Ovo – Cirque du Soleil
A Ceremony of Carols
Friday, Dec 16
International Gold & Jewelry Exhibition
Scientific Center Weekend Activities
Mirzaam Interior Design Expo
Sailing: Friday Sunset Cruising
Makers
Ovo – Cirque du Soleil
Watch Kites
Looksie Market
Road Rush
Raptors in the Desert
Saturday, Dec 17
International Gold & Jewelry Exhibition
Scientific Center Weekend Activities
Treasure & Scavenger Hunts
Makers
Ovo – Cirque du Soleil
Art in Nature
KMT: Drag Open Day – Roll Race
Keshta Ya Salam
A Ceremony of Carols
Storytelling with Bader AlMoulah
Trashtag Sulaibekhat Beach Cleanup
BLS Xmas Bazaar
Yoga & Brunch
Exhibitions
Art Recycle Exhibition
25 O’Clock by Walid Taher
A Retrospective by Abdulwahab Al Awadhi
Visitor of Freedom by Thuraya Al Baqsami
Activities
Albohayra Farm
Ascend Rock Climbing
Indoor Karting
Little Jungle
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
