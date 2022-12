This is a fun holiday experience for both adults and children, Spunsprinkles, the cotton candy experience store is now offering a gingerbread house decorating experience for the holidays.

If you haven’t been to their new location in 360 Mall yet, it’s pretty big with multiple cotton candy customizing stations as well as a small seating area.

The experience is around an hour long, costs 15KD and you need to pre-book it. If you’re interested book through spunsprinkles.com