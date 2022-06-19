Spunsprinkles, the cotton candy experience store opened their new location this past weekend at 360 Mall. The new location is so much bigger than the previous one with a total of 6 cotton candy stations and a small seating area. If you’ve never been to Spunsprinkles before, they’re a cotton candy store that allows you to build your own customized cotton candy cup or cone with a whole variety of different toppings. They have over 24 different cotton candy flavors and the experience is really fun for both adults and children. I’ve posted about them before and you can check that post here.

If you want to pass by, the new location is located in the 360 Mall food court next to Cinescape. For more info they’re on Instagram @spunsprinkles