The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Plane (6.9)
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat (6.4)
Other Movies Showing:
Avatar: The Way of Water (7.8)
Finnick (5.7)
Leave (5.3)
M3GAN (6.1)
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (7.2)
Shotgun Wedding (7.3)
The Amazing Maurice (6.4)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Beauty and the Beast (8.0)
Blade Runner (8.1)
Home Alone (7.7)
The Lion King (8.5)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
You forgot the most important one,
The one where movies start and end ,
The king of kings
‘Pathaan’
It’s not in English so it doesn’t make the list. If you want to see all the movies playing visit the cinemas website.
Movie recommendation:
-Winter Brothers (2017)
TV recommendation:
-The Last of us. 2 episodes in. It exceeded my expectations. Great writing and character building. The sound design is spot on. Great story as well. If andor was best show in 2022, this might even be better. I couldn’t recommend it more.
i agree, the last of us is best thing on tv right now