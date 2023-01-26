Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend, if I missed anything let me know in the comments:

Thursday, Jan 26

The Promenade Family Fun

Meet Me At The Terrace

The Kuwait Motor Show

1st International Shopping Expo

Artists Hangout

Bugsha Market

FoodBuzz

Kuwait Show Jumping Festival

Men’s International 25K Tournament

The Stadium – GCC Masters

The Assima Beats

The Open Season Pop Up

The Improvengers Comedy Night

Friday, Jan 27

Kites Watching in Bnaider

Meet Me At The Terrace

The Kuwait Motor Show

1st International Shopping Expo

Murouj Market

Bugsha Market

FoodBuzz

Kuwait Show Jumping Festival

Men’s International 25K Tournament

The Stadium – GCC Masters

The Assima Beats

Kashta Expo

Trash Tag Beach Cleanup

Trip: Into the Stars

KMT Formula Series

Winter Festival

Saturday, Jan 28

Meet Me At The Terrace

Treasure Hunt At Alshaheed Park

The Kuwait Motor Show

Arabian Products Expo

Kuwait Marathon

Bugsha Market

FoodBuzz

Dubaiyah Desert Cleanup

Sunset & Coffee Cruise

Men’s International 25K Tournament

The Stadium – GCC Masters

Kashta Expo

Kuwait Show Jumping Festival

Murouj Market

KMT Formula Series

An Insight into Kuwaiti Films

Exhibitions

Bridging East and West

Surrender by Bader Qabazard

Activities

Albohayra Farm

Ascend Rock Climbing

Indoor Karting

Little Jungle

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum