Qout Market, the OG market that started the whole markets trend in Kuwait is coming back again next month after a three-year hiatus. Qout Market will be held on February 4 and 18 at a brand new location, the JACC gardens.

I was actually trying to guess where the new location would be because I knew they’d want something new and exciting but JACC never came into my mind. Should be a really great spot since there’s plenty of greenery and lots of parking.

This year will also be Qout Markets 10 year anniversary.