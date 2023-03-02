The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
65
Creed III (7.4)
Play Dead (5.1)
The Accursed (4.2)
The Tiger’s Nest (5.6)
Other Movies Showing:
Ambush
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (6.7)
Avatar: The Way of Water (7.8)
Ghoster (3.9)
Marlowe (5.8)
Missing (7.3)
Mummies (6.2)
On the Line (5.4)
Plane (6.9)
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (4.7)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Cinderella – 1950 (7.3)
The Sound of Music – 1965 (8.1)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
movie recommendations:
– Never Gonna Snow Again (2020) very chill. best movie i watched this year so far
– Fanny and Alexander (1984) the longer version
– Funny Pages (2022) coming-of-age about comics
– Burning (2018) Korean. if you like slow movies
– Flux Gourmet (2022) if you like weird movies