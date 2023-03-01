Fadel Al Dosari, the CEO of the Touristic Enterprises Company recently revealed a bunch of details during an interview with KTV relating to the second season of Winter Wonderland. Here are some of the points I found the most interesting:
- Winter Wonderland will close on April 1st
- Work on Winter Wonderland season 2 will start immediately after closure
- Season 2 will occupy a 40% larger footprint
- Season 2 will increase the number of games from 22 to 35
- The number of restaurants and cafes will be increased
- Season 2 will be ready to open by September and will remain open for 6 months
- Season 2 operating hours will be longer and start earlier in the day
- It’s expected by the end of the current season, 600,000 visitors would have visited the park
- They’re aiming to receive 1.5million visitors next season and up to 15,000 visitors a day
If you’d like to watch the interview, click here.
So basically they are opening Shaab park again but 10x more expensive 😂
Shaab Park was 3.5KD per person, adjust for inflation say it’s 4-5KD. Winter Wonderland is 5KD so it’s the same price.
Did Shaab park ticket access you to all rides?
Depends on the ride some were included some you had to pay for.
PLEASE HIDE THIS COMMENT OTHERWISE CINESCAPE WILL INCREASE ITS RATE FROM 3.5 TO 5 HAHA :D
Hopefully they get the tickets situation sorted