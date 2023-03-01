Fadel Al Dosari, the CEO of the Touristic Enterprises Company recently revealed a bunch of details during an interview with KTV relating to the second season of Winter Wonderland. Here are some of the points I found the most interesting:

Winter Wonderland will close on April 1st

Work on Winter Wonderland season 2 will start immediately after closure

Season 2 will occupy a 40% larger footprint

Season 2 will increase the number of games from 22 to 35

The number of restaurants and cafes will be increased

Season 2 will be ready to open by September and will remain open for 6 months

Season 2 operating hours will be longer and start earlier in the day

It’s expected by the end of the current season, 600,000 visitors would have visited the park

They’re aiming to receive 1.5million visitors next season and up to 15,000 visitors a day

If you’d like to watch the interview, click here.