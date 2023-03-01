Fadel Al Dosari, the CEO of the Touristic Enterprises Company recently revealed a bunch of details during an interview with KTV relating to the second season of Winter Wonderland. Here are some of the points I found the most interesting:

  • Winter Wonderland will close on April 1st
  • Work on Winter Wonderland season 2 will start immediately after closure
  • Season 2 will occupy a 40% larger footprint
  • Season 2 will increase the number of games from 22 to 35
  • The number of restaurants and cafes will be increased
  • Season 2 will be ready to open by September and will remain open for 6 months
  • Season 2 operating hours will be longer and start earlier in the day
  • It’s expected by the end of the current season, 600,000 visitors would have visited the park
  • They’re aiming to receive 1.5million visitors next season and up to 15,000 visitors a day

If you’d like to watch the interview, click here.