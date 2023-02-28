Just a reminder, the fireworks show is happening tonight at 8PM. They’ll be closing down the Gulf Road from the 2nd Ring Road all the way to the British Embassy from 5:30PM onwards.
If you’re planning to watch the show, you might be trying to figure out where to park. My recommendation is Al Shaheed Park Phase 1 (or the Al Khalejia Parking lot but that place gets busy at night anyway and is probably muddy because of yesterday’s rain).
The reason I’d recommend Al Shaheed Park is that the parking is huge and is designed with heavy traffic in mind. There is also a pedestrian bridge right outside which allows you to cross the busy highway without any danger.
There is also an underpass with a raised sidewalk that will also allow you to cross under a strip of highway again without any danger. After that, the only road you have to cross is the Gulf Road which will be closed to cars anyway.
Roughly how long a walk is this? I have to do it with a 5 and 8 year old.
Hmm I never timed it but according to google maps it’s around a 15min walk
Has anyone figured out yet why we are having these fireworks? People returning to Kuwait from a long break sounds like the right reason, but I wonder if there is another?
I totally think that’s the reason plus if they had it on 25 and 26 with all the water balloons chaos nobody would probably show up to watch?
I’m pretty sure they took into account the rain too.
I flew in from the States to see these. I can’t wait! Enjoy everyone :)
Good morning
Thanks Mark
Thank you Mark for always helping out with tips & hacks, if you can share also for Shuttle services stops, would be great, since with kids its bit harder…
here you go https://www.instagram.com/p/CpKyvQSIoLX/
Thank you for sharing..
Is there a live stream
The July 4 fireworks happening now on 28 Feb. The fireworks spectacular promises to be just that, spectacular. Can’t wait to watch the live streaming in the cozy comfort of our home.
What a waste of money.
+1