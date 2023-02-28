Just a reminder, the fireworks show is happening tonight at 8PM. They’ll be closing down the Gulf Road from the 2nd Ring Road all the way to the British Embassy from 5:30PM onwards.

If you’re planning to watch the show, you might be trying to figure out where to park. My recommendation is Al Shaheed Park Phase 1 (or the Al Khalejia Parking lot but that place gets busy at night anyway and is probably muddy because of yesterday’s rain).

The reason I’d recommend Al Shaheed Park is that the parking is huge and is designed with heavy traffic in mind. There is also a pedestrian bridge right outside which allows you to cross the busy highway without any danger.

There is also an underpass with a raised sidewalk that will also allow you to cross under a strip of highway again without any danger. After that, the only road you have to cross is the Gulf Road which will be closed to cars anyway.