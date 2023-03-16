Movies Showing in Kuwait this Weekend

The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Guardians of Time (3.5)

Mavka: The Forest Song (8.5)

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert (4.4)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (7.1)

Other Movies Showing:

65 (5.7)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (6.7)

Avatar: The Way of Water (7.8)

Chebi: My Fluffy Friend (5.8)

Creed III (7.4)

Missing (7.3)

Moonbound (4.8)

Mummies (6.2)

Plane (6.9)

Play Dead (5.1)

Savage Salvation (4.6)

The Accursed (4.2)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Cinderella – 1950 (7.3)

The Sound of Music – 1965 (8.1)