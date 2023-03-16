Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend. If I missed anything, let me know in the comments:
Thursday, March 16
Step Afrika!
Drag Race – Round 4
Tafaseel Design Exhibition
The Last Laugh Comedy Night
Ramadan Food Expo
Padel Tournament 2023
Rebel Kickboxing & Fitness Challenge
Ice Hockey: Stars vs Kakasok
Bugsha Market
Musical Performance by BSK
Cooking Class with Chef Rashid Alsaif
Puppet Show
Souk El Tayeb
Friday, March 17
Spiritual Healing Kashta
Step Afrika!
Drag Race – Round 4
965 Superbike Championship
Tafaseel Design Exhibition
Murouj Market
Ramadan Food Expo
Al-Farsi Kite Show
Bugsha Market
Francophone Bazar
Souk El Tayeb
Let’s Go Hiking
Saturday, March 18
Arab Organization Guided Tour
West Asia Flying Start Triathlon
Discover Kuwait Car Tour
Step Afrika!
Drag Race – Round 4
Murouj Market
Ramadan Food Expo
Bugsha Market
An Insight into Kuwaiti Films
Trashtag Beach Cleanup
Trash Hero Beach Cleanup
Kids Treasure Hunt
Special DAI Family Day Program
Pizza Party Workshop
Souk El Tayeb
OPTIM Being
Exhibitions
A&F Fashion Exhibition
Alexander The Great in Kuwait
Activities
Albohayra Farm
Ascend Rock Climbing
Indoor Karting
Little Jungle
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
2 replies on “Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend”
Thats a cool photo, in Kuwait?
yup https://248am.com/mark/motorbikes/dirt-biking-with-x-kuwait/