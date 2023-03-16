Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend. If I missed anything, let me know in the comments:

Thursday, March 16

Step Afrika!

Drag Race – Round 4

Tafaseel Design Exhibition

The Last Laugh Comedy Night

Ramadan Food Expo

Padel Tournament 2023

Rebel Kickboxing & Fitness Challenge

Ice Hockey: Stars vs Kakasok

Bugsha Market

Musical Performance by BSK

Cooking Class with Chef Rashid Alsaif

Puppet Show

Souk El Tayeb

Friday, March 17

Spiritual Healing Kashta

Step Afrika!

Drag Race – Round 4

965 Superbike Championship

Tafaseel Design Exhibition

Murouj Market

Ramadan Food Expo

Al-Farsi Kite Show

Bugsha Market

Francophone Bazar

Souk El Tayeb

Let’s Go Hiking

Saturday, March 18

Arab Organization Guided Tour

West Asia Flying Start Triathlon

Discover Kuwait Car Tour

Step Afrika!

Drag Race – Round 4

Murouj Market

Ramadan Food Expo

Bugsha Market

An Insight into Kuwaiti Films

Trashtag Beach Cleanup

Trash Hero Beach Cleanup

Kids Treasure Hunt

Special DAI Family Day Program

Pizza Party Workshop

Souk El Tayeb

OPTIM Being

Exhibitions

A&F Fashion Exhibition

Alexander The Great in Kuwait

Activities

Albohayra Farm

Ascend Rock Climbing

Indoor Karting

Little Jungle

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum