Give – Donating this Ramadan Made Simple

Give is a local non-profit organization that aims to improve the process of donating to charities. Their online platform connects people with registered Kuwaiti charities in order to make it easier to discover what projects are available and to donate to them all from one place.

The Give website lists different projects in various countries you could donate to not just Kuwait, so if you want to donate to a certain cause that’s not local, you can also do that. As of this post, they have 47 different Kuwait-based projects listed ranging from snacks for low-income workers to sponsoring an orphan child. Navigating the various projects and finding one that is of interest to you is very easy, the whole experience actually is very simple and I really like it.

The process of donating once you find a cause is really fast and you don’t even need to create an account or give them your name or email address. It took me less than a minute from the moment I found a project I wanted to donate to till I checked out and finished paying.

It’s a really impressive project and with Ramadan coming up, I felt it was important to repost about them so download their Apple or Android apps or check out their website give.org.kw or